State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Science Applications International Corporation $SAIC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Science Applications International Corporation (NASDAQ:SAIC - Free Report) by 79.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,506 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,833 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Science Applications International were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 1,915.4% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 281.1% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Science Applications International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAIC opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Science Applications International Corporation has a 1-year low of $81.08 and a 1-year high of $124.11.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corporation will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. Science Applications International's payout ratio is presently 19.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $110.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAIC

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

Further Reading

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