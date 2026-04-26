State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 35,651 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM - Free Report) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,726 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 35,651 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 630.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 511 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 690.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 553 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Columbia Sportswear by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $60.26 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.92. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.89. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $71.68.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Columbia Sportswear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.290-0.370 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on COLM

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company develops, sources, markets and distributes a wide range of outdoor apparel, footwear and accessories designed for activities such as hiking, skiing, snowboarding and trail running. Its product portfolio includes weatherproof jackets and pants featuring proprietary technologies like Omni-Tech® waterproofing and Omni-Heat® thermal reflective lining, as well as activewear, footwear, hats, gloves and accessories under the Columbia® brand and complementary brands.

Founded in 1938 as the Columbia Hat Company in Portland, Oregon, the company initially focused on headwear before expanding into outerwear in the 1970s with the introduction of the Bugaboo® interchange jacket.

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