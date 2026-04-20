State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 66,209 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,534 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 66,209 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.06% of Teradata worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the technology company's stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Teradata by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,991 shares of the technology company's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Teradata by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,856 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Teradata by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,465 shares of the technology company's stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teradata by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the technology company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDC shares. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on Teradata from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TDC

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In related news, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock sold 61,990 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $2,497,577.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,354,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at $376,899,896.04. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $944,429.08. This trade represents a 44.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Teradata Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE TDC opened at $27.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Teradata Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. The business's fifty day moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. Teradata had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Teradata's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.790 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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