State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 65,701 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,080,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 184.4% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.53% of the company's stock.

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Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.0%

RCL opened at $282.74 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $286.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.86. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $232.10 and a 52 week high of $366.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $75.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.40. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 24.36%.The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $351.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $350.00 to $337.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $321.00 to $309.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $346.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

Further Reading

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