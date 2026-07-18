State of Michigan Retirement System Buys Shares of 9,100 Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,100 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $2,937,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,155 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $468,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,278 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $400.45.

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Advanced Energy Industries Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $284.05 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $327.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.40 and a twelve month high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Advanced Energy Industries's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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