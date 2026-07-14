State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 156,300 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 65.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395,600 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 156,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Vertiv worth $99,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SFE Investment Counsel raised its stake in Vertiv by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 3,052 shares of the company's stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 542 shares of the company's stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company's stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.5% during the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Vertiv Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of VRT opened at $305.73 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $118.70 and a 52 week high of $379.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $324.18 and a 200-day moving average of $266.43.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRT. Glj Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.24.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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