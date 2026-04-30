State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $56.04 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,236 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 3,355 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in S&P Global were worth $56,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,694,790 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $893,511,000 after acquiring an additional 88,526 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $432.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $381.61 and a one year high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $131.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.66.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $489.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Evercore lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $550.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SPGI

S&P Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting S&P Global this week:

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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