State of Wisconsin Investment Board Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 861.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,245,114 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 2,011,694 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.5% of State of Wisconsin Investment Board's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.05% of Netflix worth $210,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Netflix by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 480.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore initiated coverage on Netflix in a report on Friday, February 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Research Partners upped their price objective on Netflix from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Arete Research raised Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.39.

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More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $78.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $331.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,842,088. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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