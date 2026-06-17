State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $115.62 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,535 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 3,570 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Thermo Fisher Scientific worth $115,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,072,744,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 88.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,699,460 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,309,292,000 after buying an additional 1,270,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 21.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,925,671 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,874,069,000 after buying an additional 1,028,125 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 2,147,296 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,244,251,000 after buying an additional 846,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 89.1% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,752,607 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $720,576,000 after buying an additional 825,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total value of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,590,095.66. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $472.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $478.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.54. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.46 and a 12-month high of $643.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.86 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.15 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $670.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $608.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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