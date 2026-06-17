State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $166 Million Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 6,183 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Micron Technology worth $166,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $30,427,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,644 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,011,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $859,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen and other analysts raised price targets sharply, with several firms arguing that AI-driven memory demand could support pricing strength into 2027 and leave significant upside even after Micron’s huge run. Article Title

TD Cowen and other analysts raised price targets sharply, with several firms arguing that AI-driven memory demand could support pricing strength into 2027 and leave significant upside even after Micron’s huge run. Positive Sentiment: Micron is benefiting from strong demand for DRAM, NAND, HBM, and enterprise SSDs, with commentary pointing to a persistent supply-demand imbalance and better-than-expected earnings over the next two fiscal years. Article Title

Micron is benefiting from strong demand for DRAM, NAND, HBM, and enterprise SSDs, with commentary pointing to a persistent supply-demand imbalance and better-than-expected earnings over the next two fiscal years. Positive Sentiment: Recent news that Micron has been approved to supply HBM4 memory for AI applications reinforced its role as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout. Article Title

Recent news that Micron has been approved to supply HBM4 memory for AI applications reinforced its role as a key beneficiary of the AI infrastructure buildout. Positive Sentiment: Several pieces highlighted Micron’s breakout momentum and argued the stock could still have meaningful upside, with Wall Street targets ranging as high as $1,500 on expectations for strong gross margins and buybacks. Article Title

Several pieces highlighted Micron’s breakout momentum and argued the stock could still have meaningful upside, with Wall Street targets ranging as high as $1,500 on expectations for strong gross margins and buybacks. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are watching Micron’s fiscal Q3 earnings due June 24, which could be a major catalyst either confirming or cooling the stock’s recent momentum. Article Title

Investors are watching Micron’s fiscal Q3 earnings due June 24, which could be a major catalyst either confirming or cooling the stock’s recent momentum. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary warned that Micron’s rally has been extremely extended and that the stock may be overbought, with peak-cycle risk and a potential slowdown in growth still on the radar. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total value of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. The trade was a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 6.2%

NASDAQ:MU opened at $1,020.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,110.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $705.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $476.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Micron Technology from $550.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $788.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

See Also

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