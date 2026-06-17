State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $90 Million Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,891 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 23,090 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of TJX Companies worth $89,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,211,975,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 91.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $970,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208,458 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 120.7% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $620,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,676 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in TJX Companies by 22.1% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,391,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,281 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,013,077 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $462,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,480 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jackwyn Nemerov sold 957 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.59, for a total transaction of $161,340.63. Following the sale, the director owned 802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,209.18. This represents a 54.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares in the company, valued at $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,367 shares of company stock worth $20,959,476. Insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered TJX Companies from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock's 50-day moving average is $157.82 and its 200-day moving average is $156.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.84 and a one year high of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's payout ratio is 37.28%.

About TJX Companies

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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