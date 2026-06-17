State of Wisconsin Investment Board Purchases 377,070 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,670,144 shares of the chip maker's stock after purchasing an additional 377,070 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Intel worth $98,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,233,159,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 86,503,121 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,902,180,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Intel by 285.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,619,928 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $982,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,722,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $14,926,873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,692,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intel by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $2,407,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Evercore set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Intel from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $85.98.

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Key Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC stock opened at $117.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.29 billion, a PE ratio of -188.79 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Intel Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.97 and a 12 month high of $132.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. Intel's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. The trade was a 27.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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