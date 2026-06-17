State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,889 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 4,647 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Analog Devices worth $70,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,437 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. &PARTNERS increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 212,621 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,656,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 21,099 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $5,798,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 61,327 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $16,632,000 after acquiring an additional 18,007 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,133 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $12,240,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

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Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $416.00 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $395.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $439.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,951,227.05. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.83, for a total transaction of $573,988.56. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,169,745.25. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Analog Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Argus set a $460.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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