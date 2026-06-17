State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 55,490 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 981,921 shares of the company's stock after selling 55,490 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Citigroup worth $114,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company's stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,805 shares of the company's stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $972,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3,016.7% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 26.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,287 shares of the company's stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Citigroup

In related news, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $265,260.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $137.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Citigroup

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $142.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business's fifty day moving average is $128.41 and its 200 day moving average is $118.75. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.11 and a fifty-two week high of $143.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.35%.Citigroup's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. Citigroup's payout ratio is 29.74%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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