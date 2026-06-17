State of Wisconsin Investment Board Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,659,110 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 34,174 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $154,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 25,436 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,904 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 111.0% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 3,229 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 51.2% in the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WFC. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $91.00 to $86.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.53.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wells Fargo & Company

Key Stories Impacting Wells Fargo & Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its year-end 2026 S&P 500 target to 7,950 from 7,300, citing stronger corporate earnings, easing macro risks after the U.S.-Iran interim deal, and improved investor sentiment. That call supports a more upbeat tone for the broader market and reflects Wells Fargo’s more optimistic view of the economy. Article Title

Wells Fargo raised its year-end 2026 S&P 500 target to 7,950 from 7,300, citing stronger corporate earnings, easing macro risks after the U.S.-Iran interim deal, and improved investor sentiment. That call supports a more upbeat tone for the broader market and reflects Wells Fargo’s more optimistic view of the economy. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo was selected as the preferred mortgage lender for ICON’s 3D-printed homes, a partnership that expands its role in affordable housing finance and creates a new growth angle tied to innovative construction methods. Article Title

Wells Fargo was selected as the preferred mortgage lender for ICON’s 3D-printed homes, a partnership that expands its role in affordable housing finance and creates a new growth angle tied to innovative construction methods. Neutral Sentiment: The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to 35 in June from 37 in May, showing homebuilder confidence weakened as mortgage rates and materials costs stayed elevated. This is more of a mixed signal for Wells Fargo’s housing-related business than a clear negative. Article Title

The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index fell to 35 in June from 37 in May, showing homebuilder confidence weakened as mortgage rates and materials costs stayed elevated. This is more of a mixed signal for Wells Fargo’s housing-related business than a clear negative. Neutral Sentiment: Recent market commentary also noted Wells Fargo stock has been advancing while the broader market softened, reinforcing that WFC is benefiting from supportive sentiment rather than a single company-specific earnings surprise. Article Title

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of WFC opened at $84.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $260.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average of $84.64. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $72.30 and a 52-week high of $97.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 17.26%.Wells Fargo & Company's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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