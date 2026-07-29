State of Wyoming Has $270,000 Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

State of Wyoming reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 83.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,474 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 17,424 shares during the period. State of Wyoming's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Networth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 276.4% during the 1st quarter. Networth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 137.0% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $854,598.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 21,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $2,568,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 637,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $76,469,312.55. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cisco Systems from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. CICC Research raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $123.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $115.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $455.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Cisco Systems's payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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