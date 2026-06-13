State Street Corp Acquires 531,095 Shares of Realty Income Corporation $O

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,559,987 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 531,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.91% of Realty Income worth $3,599,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $571,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,029 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in Realty Income by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 73,942 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Realty Income by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company's stock.

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Realty Income Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:O opened at $62.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.72. Realty Income Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.86 and a twelve month high of $67.93. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $62.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 18.94%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Realty Income has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.410-4.440 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Realty Income's previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income's payout ratio is presently 266.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Realty Income to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $67.00 target price on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed a "positive" rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $67.46.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O

Insider Buying and Selling at Realty Income

In related news, insider Michelle Bushore sold 7,400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $461,908.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 67,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,222,151.22. The trade was a 9.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Realty Income

Here are the key news stories impacting Realty Income this week:

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corporation NYSE: O is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages commercial properties subject primarily to long-term net lease agreements. The company's business model focuses on generating predictable, contractual rental income by leasing properties to tenants under agreements that typically place responsibility for taxes, insurance and maintenance on the tenant. Realty Income is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and markets itself as a reliable income-oriented REIT.

Realty Income's portfolio is concentrated in single-tenant, retail and service-oriented properties such as drugstores, convenience stores, dollar and discount retailers, restaurants, and other essential-service businesses.

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