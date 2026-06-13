State Street Corp Buys 628,146 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 628,146 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.73% of Arista Networks worth $6,154,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 661,031 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $86,615,000 after acquiring an additional 74,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 28,916 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Titan Investment Solutions Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,050,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 917.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 39,961 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 9,528,887 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,248,570,000 after acquiring an additional 287,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE:ANET opened at $163.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average of $139.99. The company has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.95, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.58 and a 1-year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $175.00 price target on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $39,134,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 331,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $54,111,134.88. The trade was a 41.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,600.64. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock valued at $388,820,943 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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