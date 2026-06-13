State Street Corp Buys 71,605 Shares of American Tower Corporation $AMT

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT - Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,987,534 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 71,605 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.48% of American Tower worth $3,719,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $187.20 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.92. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $165.08 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.66 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.900-11.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. American Tower's payout ratio is presently 115.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of American Tower from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $216.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other American Tower news, EVP Ruth T. Dowling sold 556 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $99,234.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,332,446.96. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower NYSE: AMT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company's core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

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