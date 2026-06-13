State Street Corp Has $7.69 Billion Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG - Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435,116 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.45% of Booking worth $7,685,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 1.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 121 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 1.1% during the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its position in Booking by 2.1% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 97 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in Booking by 3.4% during the third quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 60 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company's stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $164.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $150.14 and a one year high of $233.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. Booking had a negative return on equity of 117.14% and a net margin of 22.23%.The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Booking's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Booking's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Wall Street Zen cut Booking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Booking from $256.00 to $224.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Booking from $224.00 to $208.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 price objective on Booking and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Booking from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $227.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BKNG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.36, for a total transaction of $3,100,331.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 298,174 shares in the company, valued at $55,269,532.64. This represents a 5.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 16,050 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,081,600. This represents a 6.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 97,076 shares of company stock worth $16,417,121 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc is a global online travel company that operates a portfolio of consumer brands and technology platforms that facilitate the search for and booking of travel services. The company's businesses focus on accommodations, transportation and related travel services through consumer-facing websites and apps as well as partner distribution channels. Booking Holdings was originally founded as Priceline in the late 1990s and adopted the Booking Holdings name in 2018; it is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

Its core offerings include online reservations for hotels, vacation rentals and other lodging; flight and car rental search and booking; and ancillary services that support travel planning and on-property experiences.

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