State Street Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,694,133 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 342,143 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.40% of Lowe's Companies worth $5,955,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,993,697,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 102.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,204,311 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $1,056,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,622 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 207.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058,086 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $517,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,133 shares during the last quarter. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,683,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $13,560,617,000 after acquiring an additional 924,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. HSBC reduced their target price on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $293.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lowe's Companies from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $264.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $220.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $203.40 and a fifty-two week high of $293.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.38 and a 200 day moving average of $246.14.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $23.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 67.96% and a net margin of 7.51%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.57%.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here