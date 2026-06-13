State Street Corp Purchases 180,069 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,062,848 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 180,069 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.69% of Intuit worth $8,653,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its stake in Intuit by 346.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Trading Down 0.1%

INTU stock opened at $276.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.01 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.98. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $363.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $474.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $11.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $897.00 to $707.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $514.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total transaction of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,326 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,554.36. The trade was a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $309.45 per share, for a total transaction of $386,812.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $386,812.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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