State Street Corp Purchases 88,538 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

State Street Corp raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,487,584 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 88,538 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.81% of Analog Devices worth $6,369,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $2,215,516,000. Amundi raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 44.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 6,215,129 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,507,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,829,931 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,186,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,004 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3,456.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,059,726 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $287,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 47.5% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $428,992,000 after acquiring an additional 580,546 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.4%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $417.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.69. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $218.37 and a one year high of $439.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total value of $563,723.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 118,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,279,145.49. This trade represents a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 100,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,011,004 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $470.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $432.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Further Reading

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