State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

State Street Corp increased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,469,670 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 231,392 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.26% of GE Vernova worth $7,496,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the fourth quarter valued at $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in GE Vernova by 5,171.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,603,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,326 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in GE Vernova by 1,907.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock valued at $722,956,000 after purchasing an additional 740,339 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 647,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $423,377,000 after purchasing an additional 601,533 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at GE Vernova

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. The trade was a 72.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of GE Vernova stock opened at $940.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,008.85 and its 200 day moving average is $831.73. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.21 and a 1 year high of $1,181.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $15.49. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's payout ratio is presently 5.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEV. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $780.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,085.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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