State Street Corp cut its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Company (NYSE:ANF - Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798,807 shares of the apparel retailer's stock after selling 1,846,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.24% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $242,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 434.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 65,433 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Focus Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 44.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,214 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts: Sign Up

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $184.43 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $185.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.13 and a 200 day moving average of $110.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The apparel retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 36.52%. The company's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.700-13.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Company will post 13.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Scott Lipesky sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $293,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 145,534 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,367,301.88. The trade was a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ANF shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Argus raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $114.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $172.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Abercrombie & Fitch

Recent Abercrombie & Fitch Headlines

These are some of the ANF headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage points to higher valuations and potential upside: UBS raised its price target, while JPMorgan forecast further appreciation. A separate report said fair value estimates increased after strong Q3 results and higher targets. UBS price target report JPMorgan forecast report Fair value report

Recent analyst coverage points to higher valuations and potential upside: UBS raised its price target, while JPMorgan forecast further appreciation. A separate report said fair value estimates increased after strong Q3 results and higher targets. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity showed unusually high call-option buying, which may reflect bullish positioning but does not guarantee further gains. Call option activity

Trading activity showed unusually high call-option buying, which may reflect bullish positioning but does not guarantee further gains. Negative Sentiment: Analyst views are not uniformly bullish: Morgan Stanley raised its target to $165 but kept an equal-weight rating, placing the target below the recent share price. BMO Capital Markets also lowered its rating. Morgan Stanley rating and target BMO rating report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is a global specialty retailer that designs, sources and sells apparel, footwear, accessories and personal-care products. Its brands include Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks, serving customers through retail stores and online channels. Founded in 1892 as an outfitter for sporting and outdoor activities, the company later developed into a lifestyle apparel retailer. It serves customers in North America and international markets, including Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Abercrombie & Fitch, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Abercrombie & Fitch wasn't on the list.

While Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report