State Street Corp lessened its stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM - Free Report) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,587,906 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,575,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.31% of FormFactor worth $386,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter valued at about $1,676,772,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in FormFactor during the second quarter valued at about $285,257,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,300,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the second quarter worth $103,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 11,098 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $1,389,469.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 455,596 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,040,619.20. The trade was a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 2,100 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $201,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,347,338.60. This trade represents a 7.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 30,708 shares of company stock worth $3,425,102 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FormFactor from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a "strong-buy" rating for the company. Zacks Research upgraded FormFactor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.25.

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FormFactor Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:FORM opened at $72.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.68. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.04 and a 52-week high of $160.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.13 and a 200 day moving average of $114.06.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $280.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $270.52 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 17.72%. FormFactor's quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc. designs and manufactures testing and measurement products used in the development and production of semiconductor devices. Its offerings include probe cards, which connect test equipment to semiconductor wafers, as well as probe stations and related systems for electrical and thermal characterization. The company's products support testing at multiple stages of semiconductor development and manufacturing, including work on advanced integrated circuits and other complex devices. FormFactor serves customers around the world, including semiconductor manufacturers and research organizations.

Further Reading

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