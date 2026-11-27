State Street Corp cut its stake in Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC - Free Report) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,547,318 shares of the bank's stock after selling 2,769,320 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.77% of Wintrust Financial worth $361,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. North Dakota State Investment Board raised its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board now owns 2,032 shares of the bank's stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the bank's stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the bank's stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the bank's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,348 shares of the bank's stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Richard Murphy sold 7,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $1,060,837.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 30,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,475,706.62. The trade was a 19.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WTFC opened at $149.00 on Friday. Wintrust Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $167.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.43.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.06. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $757.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $754.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Corporation will post 13.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Wintrust Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Wintrust Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on Wintrust Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Wintrust Financial in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $175.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WTFC

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company founded in 1991 and headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. Through a network of locally operated community banks, it serves individuals, businesses and nonprofit organizations, primarily in the Chicago area and surrounding parts of Illinois, Wisconsin and Indiana. The company offers consumer and commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, business and personal loans, cash management and treasury services. Its other businesses provide mortgage lending, wealth management and specialty finance services.

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