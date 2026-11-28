State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED - Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,718,553 shares of the medical device company's stock after selling 3,709,505 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.77% of Globus Medical worth $278,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 2,178.6% in the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Rhoads sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,640. This represents a 12.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 41,666 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,131,616.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,127,400. The trade was a 73.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,666 shares of company stock worth $5,794,017. Insiders own 18.38% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Globus Medical from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Globus Medical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on GMED

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.9%

Globus Medical stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $763.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.39 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Globus Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.050 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical is a medical device company focused on musculoskeletal care, with products and technologies designed to support spine and orthopedic procedures. Its offerings include spinal implants and instruments, orthopedic trauma products, biologics, and systems for surgical navigation and robotics. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania. Its technology portfolio includes the ExcelsiusGPS robotic navigation system, which is designed to assist surgeons in planning and performing procedures.

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