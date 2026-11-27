State Street Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX - Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,502,974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after selling 5,335,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.27% of Cognex worth $333,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinhood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter worth $16,461,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 51.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $35,819,000 after acquiring an additional 249,877 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex in the second quarter valued at $918,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,894,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,034,000. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $74.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cognex from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cognex from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cognex

Cognex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $46.91 on Friday. Cognex Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $72.88. The business's 50 day moving average price is $55.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $313.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.62 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognex Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Cognex's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0850. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Cognex's payout ratio is 25.17%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation develops machine vision products that help businesses automate the inspection, identification and measurement of manufactured goods and packages. Its offerings include vision systems, barcode readers, vision sensors and software that analyze images captured during production and logistics operations. The company's technology is used in industries such as automotive, electronics, consumer goods, pharmaceuticals and logistics. Applications include checking product quality, guiding robots and reading codes on items moving through manufacturing and distribution facilities.

Further Reading

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