State Street Corp cut its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB - Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,446,647 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,631,259 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 5.35% of United Community Banks worth $216,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 2nd quarter worth $55,195,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 27.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,576 shares of the company's stock worth $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 161,848 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 22.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 501,644 shares of the company's stock worth $16,747,000 after purchasing an additional 90,479 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the third quarter valued at $11,722,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in United Community Banks by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 297,968 shares of the company's stock worth $9,937,000 after buying an additional 86,023 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at United Community Banks

In other news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total value of $49,993.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 82,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,947.18. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of United Community Banks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UCB

United Community Banks Stock Performance

Shares of UCB opened at $36.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. United Community Banks, Inc. has a one year low of $29.38 and a one year high of $38.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.44 and a 200 day moving average of $34.28.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $291.90 million for the quarter. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 9.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. United Community Banks's dividend payout ratio is presently 88.14%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company that provides banking and related financial services through United Community Bank. Its offerings include personal and business deposit accounts, loans, mortgage services, wealth management and insurance services. Founded in 1950 in Blairsville, Georgia, the company has grown from a community bank serving North Georgia into a regional financial institution. Its banking network serves customers across the southeastern United States, including Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and Florida.

See Also

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