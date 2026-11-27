State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Free Report) by 41.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,878,097 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,015,973 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 0.75% of Medline worth $342,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medline by 68.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. purchased a new position in Medline during the third quarter worth about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medline by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Medline by 86.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Medline in the first quarter valued at $62,000.

Get Medline alerts: Sign Up

Medline Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLN opened at $40.57 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Medline has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $50.88.

Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter. Medline had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.84%. Analysts anticipate that Medline will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Medline

In related news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 2,088,987 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $73,218,994.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,453,806 shares in the company, valued at $576,705,900.30. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 6,348,676 shares of company stock worth $224,525,137 in the last three months. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medline News Roundup

These are some of the MDLN news items that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo-related headlines conflict: one says the firm sees strong price appreciation, while another reports it maintained a Hold rating. The available reports do not provide enough detail to resolve the difference. Wells Fargo forecast article Wells Fargo Hold rating article

Wells Fargo-related headlines conflict: one says the firm sees strong price appreciation, while another reports it maintained a Hold rating. The available reports do not provide enough detail to resolve the difference. Negative Sentiment: Medline’s private-equity backer reportedly sold 14.2 million shares in a transaction valued at about $499 million. A sizable sale can add near-term supply and weigh on sentiment; the report describes a shareholder sale, not new capital raised by Medline. Share sale article

Medline’s private-equity backer reportedly sold 14.2 million shares in a transaction valued at about $499 million. A sizable sale can add near-term supply and weigh on sentiment; the report describes a shareholder sale, not new capital raised by Medline. Negative Sentiment: Several law firms publicized a securities class action and related investigations concerning alleged shortcomings in Medline’s quality-control systems and investor disclosures. The allegations have not been established in court, but litigation and product-quality concerns could create uncertainty, potential costs, and reputational risk. Many of the notices are firms seeking investors or lead plaintiffs in the same case, rather than separate findings. Class action announcement Investigation announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on MDLN. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Medline from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Medline in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medline from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Medline in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Medline from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medline currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $46.38.

View Our Latest Analysis on MDLN

About Medline

Medline Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of medical-surgical products and a provider of supply-chain services for healthcare organizations. Its customers include hospitals, surgery centers, physician offices, long-term care facilities and home-care providers. The company's offerings include exam gloves, medical apparel, personal protective equipment, wound-care and incontinence products, surgical supplies and procedure kits. Medline also provides logistics and supply-chain services designed to help healthcare customers source and manage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medline (NASDAQ:MDLN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Medline, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Medline wasn't on the list.

While Medline currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Hottest IPO Stories of 2026 MarketBeat just released its list of the 7 hottest IPOs expected to hit Wall Street in 2026. See which companies are preparing to go public and why investors are watching closely. Get This Free Report