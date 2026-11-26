State Street Corp reduced its stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG - Free Report) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,024,918 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 9,759,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.83% of Carlyle Group worth $397,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,848,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carlyle Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,821,563 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $270,543,000 after buying an additional 906,658 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,984,000. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 419.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,406,001 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $143,427,000 after buying an additional 2,749,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $84,540,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlyle Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlyle Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlyle Group news, Director David Rubenstein sold 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $17,096,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 26,899,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,690,784.56. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlyle Group Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ:CG opened at $39.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $67.30. The business's 50-day moving average is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.41.

Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Carlyle Group's payout ratio is 148.94%.

Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc. is a global alternative asset manager that invests on behalf of institutional and individual clients. Its business includes private equity, credit and investment solutions, including portfolios of private equity funds and related investments. Founded in Washington, D.C., in 1987, Carlyle has grown into an international firm with investment activities and offices across North America, Europe and Asia, among other regions. Its strategies span a range of industries and markets, and it works with businesses at different stages of development.

Further Reading

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