State Street Corporation $STT Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT - Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,333 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA's holdings in State Street were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STT. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phillip James Consulting Co. acquired a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting State Street this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upped their target price on State Street from $140.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on State Street from $155.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $191.00 price objective (up from $176.00) on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Seaport Research Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on State Street from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $184.72.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STT

Insider Activity

In other State Street news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O sold 14,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total transaction of $2,260,808.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 255,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,693,789.20. This trade represents a 5.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP W. Bradford Hu sold 9,212 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.35, for a total value of $1,431,084.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,251,403.20. This trade represents a 13.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,265 shares of company stock valued at $3,935,103. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $185.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business's 50 day moving average is $169.06 and its 200-day moving average is $146.08. The stock has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.42. State Street Corporation has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $192.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 15.02%.The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that State Street Corporation will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from State Street's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. State Street's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.63%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

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