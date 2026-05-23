Steadview Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Steadview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 159,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,884,000. Roblox comprises approximately 2.4% of Steadview Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,236 shares of the company's stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company's stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the last quarter. CW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the company's stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth approximately $438,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Roblox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $47.50 to $45.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Roblox from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Roblox

Roblox Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Roblox Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.59. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $53.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 20.69% and a negative return on equity of 277.69%. Roblox's revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Roblox declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 18,653 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $1,080,754.82. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 455,473 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,390,105.62. The trade was a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $965,794.70. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,302,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,499,230.30. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 178,453 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,984 over the last quarter. 10.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Positive Sentiment: One recent bullish view argues Roblox is evolving into an AI-enabled entertainment platform, with creator tools helping boost content production and user engagement, which could support long-term bookings and monetization. Roblox: The Scarce Entertainment Asset In An AI-Abundant World

One recent bullish view argues Roblox is evolving into an AI-enabled entertainment platform, with creator tools helping boost content production and user engagement, which could support long-term bookings and monetization. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and commentators also noted that Roblox remains a debated story, with some saying the investment case depends on assumptions that may be hard to prove near term. Roblox: Investment Case Relies On Unreliable Assumptions

Analysts and commentators also noted that Roblox remains a debated story, with some saying the investment case depends on assumptions that may be hard to prove near term. Negative Sentiment: CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,863 shares, and several other insiders also sold shares in filings dated May 20–21. While the company said these were largely to cover tax withholding from vesting awards, the cluster of sales can still weigh on sentiment.

CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares, CFO Naveen K. Chopra sold 16,863 shares, and several other insiders also sold shares in filings dated May 20–21. While the company said these were largely to cover tax withholding from vesting awards, the cluster of sales can still weigh on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional commentary flagged near-term growth headwinds from age verification and moderation-related changes, which have softened DAU, engagement, and bookings trends even as Roblox works on new kids’ accounts and broader 18+ monetization. Roblox: Reset Triggers Robust 18+ Cohort Monetization Opportunities

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report).

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