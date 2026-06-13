Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD - Free Report) by 147.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,793,630 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 1,070,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.23% of Steel Dynamics worth $303,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 5,555 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,764 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Steel Dynamics by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

In other news, Director Kenneth W. Cornew sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,299 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,038,206.13. This represents a 13.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard A. Poinsatte sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.11, for a total transaction of $538,453.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 28,618 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,699,759.98. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,125 shares of company stock worth $5,438,227 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of Steel Dynamics stock opened at $282.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $230.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.69. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.89 and a twelve month high of $285.88. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.50.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Steel Dynamics's dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley restated an "underperform" rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $180.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Steel Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $224.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on STLD

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company's product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Steel Dynamics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Steel Dynamics wasn't on the list.

While Steel Dynamics currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here