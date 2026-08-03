Steelhead Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,714 RTX Corporation $RTX

Steelhead Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in RTX by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in RTX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its position in RTX by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $215.58 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $150.61 and a 52 week high of $221.34. The company has a market capitalization of $290.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.01.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.23. RTX had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $24.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $238.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on RTX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on RTX from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RTX from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $226.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 8,557 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.29, for a total value of $1,799,451.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,444.61. The trade was a 49.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $488,092.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,360,076.07. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 15,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,375 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report).

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