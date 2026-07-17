SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $4.77 Million Stock Holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,046 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in Vertiv by 41.4% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 123 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 554.2% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Positive Sentiment: Baird initiated coverage on Vertiv with an Outperform rating and a $370 price target , citing strength in data center demand and the company’s role in powering AI infrastructure. Vertiv (VRT) Stock: Baird Initiates Coverage With $370 Price Target and Outperform Rating

Baird initiated coverage on Vertiv with an rating and a , citing strength in data center demand and the company’s role in powering AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Another report highlighted Vertiv as a beneficiary of the AI data center power buildout, reinforcing the growth narrative around cooling, power management, and backup infrastructure. Vertiv rated outperform in new coverage at Baird on data center demand

Another report highlighted Vertiv as a beneficiary of the AI data center power buildout, reinforcing the growth narrative around cooling, power management, and backup infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada kept an Outperform rating on Vertiv, even after trimming its price target from $435 to $418 , which still implies meaningful upside from current levels.

Royal Bank of Canada kept an rating on Vertiv, even after trimming its price target from , which still implies meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Vertiv announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on July 29 and hold a conference call the same day, which sets up the next major catalyst but does not change fundamentals by itself. Vertiv Announces Date of Second Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Vertiv announced it will report second-quarter 2026 earnings on and hold a conference call the same day, which sets up the next major catalyst but does not change fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst consensus remains generally constructive, with coverage pointing to a Moderate Buy view, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside but not a clear near-term acceleration.

Analyst consensus remains generally constructive, with coverage pointing to a view, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside but not a clear near-term acceleration. Negative Sentiment: The stock has faced some pressure after recent gains, and RBC’s reduced price target may have added to caution even though the firm stayed bullish on the name.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $293.94 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $379.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $321.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.26. The firm has a market cap of $112.90 billion, a PE ratio of 73.85, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Vertiv from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $342.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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