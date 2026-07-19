SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 552,785 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares $QQQE

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE - Free Report) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,536 shares of the company's stock after selling 552,785 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC's holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company's stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company's stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period.

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Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $116.80 on Friday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.68. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $95.64 and a twelve month high of $123.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

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