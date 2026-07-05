Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 4,473 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 826.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,014 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.1% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 821 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. The trade was a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $1,022.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,005.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $932.87. The stock has a market cap of $301.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $691.30 and a one year high of $1,125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.12 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,021.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $974.18.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

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