Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 33,109 Shares of General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,960 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,109 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.'s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LBP AM SA bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $2,639,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $1,320,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1,824.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895,225 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,628,000 after acquiring an additional 848,712 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 161.9% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 333,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,800,000 after acquiring an additional 205,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HF Advisory Group LLC increased its position in General Mills by 550.2% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 79,156 shares of the company's stock worth $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 66,981 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on General Mills from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and seven have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Mills

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $342,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,947,288.54. The trade was a 10.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricardo Fernandez sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $275,827.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 62,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,148,763.50. The trade was a 11.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

General Mills News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting General Mills this week:

General Mills Trading Down 0.2%

GIS opened at $37.50 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a PE ratio of -208.31 and a beta of -0.03. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.15. General Mills had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. General Mills has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.000-3.200 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. General Mills's payout ratio is -1,355.56%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc NYSE: GIS is a multinational consumer foods company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of branded food products. Its product categories include ready-to-eat and hot cereals, baking mixes and ingredients, snacks and bars, refrigerated and frozen doughs, yogurt and other dairy products, and a variety of shelf-stable meals and meal components. The company's portfolio features widely recognized consumer brands across grocery store, mass channel and foodservice outlets.

Founded in the early 20th century and incorporated under its current name in 1928, General Mills has grown through both internal brand development and strategic expansion to become a global food company.

Further Reading

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