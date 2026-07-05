Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Sells 5,475 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,491 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 5,475 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sfam LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE DIS opened at $99.42 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $102.07 and its 200-day moving average is $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $92.18 and a one year high of $124.61.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, June 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $133.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Further Reading

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