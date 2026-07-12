Stenger Family Office LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Stenger Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.0% of Stenger Family Office LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.7% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,539,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $10,507,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 177,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $61,505,000 after acquiring an additional 24,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $399.97. 14,579,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,802,910. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.58 and a 52-week high of $495.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $405.29 and a 200 day moving average of $364.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom's payout ratio is 43.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 1,890 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.38, for a total transaction of $728,368.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,072,413.88. This represents a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $9,479,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,417,628.91. The trade was a 10.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,644 shares of company stock worth $13,982,964. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $490.00 price target (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. UBS Group set a $485.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a "hold" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $493.24.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AVGO

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

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Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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