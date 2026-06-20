Stenger Family Office LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Stenger Family Office LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,449 shares of the investment management company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company's stock.

Get GS alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,050.00 to $1,000.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $765.00 to $930.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $970.00 to $940.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,125.00 to $1,049.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $941.82.

Read Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $1,099.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $630.01 and a 1-year high of $1,125.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $979.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $919.74.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The company's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's payout ratio is 32.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total value of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at $30,248,198.50. This represents a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 1,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $936.18, for a total transaction of $1,044,776.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,472.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,875. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Goldman Sachs Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Goldman Sachs Group wasn't on the list.

While The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here