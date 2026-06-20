Stenger Family Office LLC Increases Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Stenger Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP - Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,085 shares of the payment services company's stock after buying an additional 5,372 shares during the period. American Express accounts for about 1.3% of Stenger Family Office LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 808 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,620 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,400 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company's stock.

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American Express Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of AXP stock opened at $338.86 on Friday. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $288.34 and a 1 year high of $387.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $319.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $335.16. The company has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. American Express's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on American Express from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $415.00 price target on American Express in a report on Friday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Express from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $360.80.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Express

Key Stories Impacting American Express

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American Express Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

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