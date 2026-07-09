Stenger Family Office LLC Makes New $780,000 Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Stenger Family Office LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,309 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $780,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 98 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayban acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,300 shares of company stock valued at $162,779,604. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $948.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.38 and a twelve month high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 2.14. The company's fifty day moving average is $904.31 and its 200 day moving average is $570.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Erste Group Bank raised Micron Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $1,500.00 price target on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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