Stenger Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 24,519 Henry Schein, Inc. $HSIC

Stenger Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Henry Schein by 47.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,402 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,859 shares of the company's stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $676,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,561 shares of the company's stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 221,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Henry Schein news, Director William K. Daniel acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.19 per share, with a total value of $691,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday. They set a "market perform" rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HSIC

Henry Schein Stock Down 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $83.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $89.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

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