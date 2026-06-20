Stenger Family Office LLC Trims Position in Fortinet, Inc. $FTNT

Stenger Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 66.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 9,512 shares during the quarter. Stenger Family Office LLC's holdings in Fortinet were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. CFO Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $730,000. Sankala Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Arwa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 53,361 shares of the software maker's stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and issued a $107.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Arete Research set a $104.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research cut Fortinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Fortinet and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $107.77.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Insider Activity at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 160,632 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.58, for a total transaction of $23,384,806.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,972,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,717,915.76. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO John Whittle sold 146,015 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.41, for a total value of $18,749,786.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,724 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,508.84. This trade represents a 60.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 318,387 shares of company stock valued at $43,403,063 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $144.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.12 and a fifty-two week high of $150.07. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.37.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Fortinet had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 160.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Fortinet has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.720-0.760 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.160 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc NASDAQ: FTNT is a multinational cybersecurity company that develops and delivers integrated security solutions for enterprise, service provider and government customers worldwide. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company was co‑founded by Ken Xie and Michael Xie. Ken Xie serves as chairman and chief executive officer, and the company operates through a global sales, channel and services organization to support customers across the Americas, EMEA and Asia‑Pacific.

Fortinet's product portfolio centers on network security appliances and software, with its FortiGate next‑generation firewalls and the FortiOS operating system forming a core platform.

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