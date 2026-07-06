Stephens Inc. AR Buys 9,679 Shares of MasTec, Inc. $MTZ

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ - Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,472 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.07% of MasTec worth $17,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 372.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 105.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 355 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of MasTec by 39.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 319 shares of the construction company's stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MTZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on MasTec from $471.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $518.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $348.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $420.00 to $453.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $461.06.

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MasTec Stock Up 0.3%

MasTec stock opened at $374.40 on Monday. MasTec, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.08 and a twelve month high of $441.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $316.71. The company has a market capitalization of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.41. MasTec had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. MasTec's revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. MasTec has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.790-8.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasTec

In related news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 6,500 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $2,412,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,014,574.72. This trade represents a 37.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.00, for a total value of $1,251,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,646 shares in the company, valued at $12,779,382. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 21.40% of the company's stock.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides engineering, fabrication, installation and maintenance services across a broad range of end markets. Its principal activities encompass the development of communications networks, oil and gas pipeline systems, electrical transmission and distribution facilities, industrial installations and renewable energy projects.

The company traces its roots to a small cable installation operation in Miami and has grown through a series of strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest infrastructure contractors in North America.

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