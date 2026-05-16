Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Holdings in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,845 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 31,002 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Amphenol were worth $33,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,067 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Amphenol by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. LOM Asset Management Ltd now owns 500 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on APH shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $165.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $176.53.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. This trade represents a 3.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Down 3.1%

Amphenol stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. Amphenol Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.44 and a twelve month high of $167.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.12. The company has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. Amphenol's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Further Reading

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