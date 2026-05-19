Stephens Inc. AR Grows Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 261.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,108 shares of the online travel company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 8,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.82, for a total value of $1,816,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,480 shares in the company, valued at $22,629,633.60. This represents a 7.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $310.00 to $307.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Expedia Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $214.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $303.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.50.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The company's revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Expedia Group's payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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